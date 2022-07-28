Cos. Should Prepare For Gov't Grantee IP Reporting Update

By Cara Wulf (July 28, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- For years, recipients of government funding have been forced to meet their intellectual property reporting requirements using the antiquated and user-unfriendly Interagency Edison, or iEdison, system. Changes to iEdison have been underway since December 2019, with responsibility for iEdison soon transferring from the National Institutes of Health to the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology.[1] At long last, the revamped iEdison is almost ready to go live. While the possibility of a more manageable iEdison is exciting, contractors and grantees should prepare now for the inevitable hiccups that will accompany the transition and implement internal controls necessary...

