Kennedys Adds 3 Insurance Claims Partners

By Madison Arnold (July 28, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Kennedys Law LLP has added three new partners in Florida and the Northeast in an effort to expand its U.S. and Bermuda insurance claims and coverage bench. The London-based firm announced the additions of attorneys Kristen Perkins and Robert "Scott" Newman in the Miami office as well as Jeff Trimarchi in the New York and New Jersey offices. "We were really looking for an insurance-focused firm whose priority is client services and that's exactly what we found with Kennedys," Perkins told Law360 Pulse Thursday, referring to attorneys on her team who were also hired. "There really wasn't another choice for us....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS