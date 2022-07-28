NY Real Estate Board Fails In Redo Bid To Toss Antitrust Suit

By Faith Williams (July 28, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge once again denied the Real Estate Board of New York's bid to dismiss a suit by brokerage Compass Inc. that claims REBNY engaged in a scheme to impede competition between brokerages, violating antitrust laws. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield denied the motion Thursday, saying reconsiderations should only be granted when the party can pinpoint data or controlling decisions that were overlooked by the previous court. "In a situation like the one here, where a newly assigned judge is being asked to reconsider the ruling of another judge, the court must be especially wary of attempts to...

