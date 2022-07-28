Nestle Springs Free From Flavored Water False Ad Suit

By Gina Kim (July 28, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday threw out a proposed class action accusing Nestle of misleading customers about the amount of raspberry and lime ingredients contained in its Poland Spring brand of sparkling water, finding the bottle's label simply indicates what the product tastes like. In a 17-page order granting Nestle's motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Roman put an end to customer Brandy Oldrey's false advertisement and consumer protection suit, ruling it is similar to cases where courts looked at the word "vanilla" on food labels. A New York federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class...

