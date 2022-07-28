Papa John's To Pay $5M To End No-Poach Class Action

By Bryan Koenig (July 28, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Papa John's will pay $5 million under a proposed class action settlement to resolve claims it had "no poach" provisions in its franchise agreements, with up to $1.25 million earmarked for class counsel while class members can expect a few hundred dollars each at most. Nearly three years after a Kentucky federal judge refused to dismiss antitrust class claims over franchise agreement language that stopped franchisees from hiring workers from one another or from company-owned establishments, settlement class counsel from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, McCune Wright Arevalo LLP and Lowey Dannenberg PC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS