CR Bard's Mesh Design Was Substandard, Patient Says

By Cara Salvatore (July 28, 2022, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island jury heard a blistering critique of medical device marker C.R. Bard on Thursday in openings for a surgical mesh trial, where lawyers for a hernia patient said the company quietly built the device with plastic that wasn't to be used in humans. The jury heard plaintiffs-side openings in the case brought by patient Paul Trevino over what he said happened after he received his Ventralex Hernia Patch in 2008. "Over the next eight years … the Ventralex slowly and quietly burrowed into his bowel, slowly contracting, slowly twisting," said Trevino's lawyer, Jonathan Orent of Motley Rice LLC....

