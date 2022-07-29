Ex-McDonald's Workers Appeal No-Poach Loss To 7th Circ.

By Caleb Symons (July 29, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A pair of former McDonald's workers have asked the Seventh Circuit to take up their lawsuit accusing the fast-food giant of violating antitrust rules by prohibiting its franchisees from hiring staff from another location, after an Illinois federal judge ruled against them. Both of the ex-workers, Leinani Deslandes and Stephanie Turner, appealed the district court's June 28 ruling to the circuit court on Wednesday. Neither appeal notice included details on their claims. Dean M. Harvey of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, who represents the two women, declined Friday to share more information about their appeal. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso granted summary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS