Texas Asphalt Company Loses $8.6 Million Jury Award

By Lauren Castle (July 28, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court threw out a $10 million judgment in a dispute over construction costs for a railroad infrastructure project, saying the underlying contract was too ambiguous to have been interpreted by a judge instead of a jury. The Tenth Court of Appeals in Waco reversed a jury verdict that awarded $8.7 million plus prejudgment interest and attorney fees to asphalt company U.S. Polyco Inc. The jury had found that Polyco had been harmed by railroad Texas Central Business Lines Corp. materially breaching an agreement to build a plant for the company to expand its asphalt shipping capacity. The appeals...

