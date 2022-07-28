Victim Says Airbnb Is To Blame For House Party Shooting

By Faith Williams (July 28, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A victim of a shooting at an "out of control" party in an Airbnb rental is suing the rental company and the property owner for the injuries she sustained, claiming the party could have been prevented. Tyriale Neal filed the complaint Wednesday in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, claiming the property owners 900 North Group LLC were aware of a party being thrown and did nothing to stop it, against Airbnb's "anti-party" rules. Airbnb's website says that as of Aug. 20, 2020, there was a global ban on all parties at Airbnb properties to help curb the spread...

