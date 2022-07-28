Twitter Blasts Musk's 'Abusive' Requests Ahead Of $44B Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (July 28, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. has lobbed its own proposed schedule into the Delaware Chancery Court battle over Elon Musk's effort to walk away from a $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform, accusing the Tesla CEO of misrepresenting Twitter's positions and of "abusive" pretrial demands. In a cross-motion scheduling brief filed Wednesday with Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, Twitter argued that Musk has not yet filed an answer to the refusal-to-close suit that the social media company filed on July 12, and has not yet disclosed whether he plans to assert counterclaims but has demanded vast amounts of data from Twitter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS