3 Firms Lead $3.8B Deal For JetBlue To Buy Spirit Airlines

By Elaine Briseño (July 28, 2022, 10:33 AM EDT) -- JetBlue, guided by Shearman & Sterling, stepped in Thursday to purchase Debevoise- and Paul Weiss-led Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, a day after Spirit said it had ended its bid to tie up with Frontier Airlines, the companies announced Thursday morning. JetBlue Airways Corp. will pay $33.50 per share, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash once Spirit Airlines Inc. stockholders approve the transaction, according to the announcement. The airlines expect to complete the deal in the first half of 2024; JetBlue said it will pay $34.15 a share if the deal does not close by July 2024....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS