CarGurus Names Ex-Converse Atty New GC

By Adrian Cruz (July 29, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Online car retailer CarGurus has tapped shoe manufacturer Converse's general counsel and corporate secretary as its new general counsel and corporate secretary, the company announced Wednesday. Javier Zamora joined CarGurus earlier this month after spending around a year and a half as Converse general counsel. He replaces Kathleen Patton, who left in October after four years with CarGurus to join online job marketplace Jobcase as its new general counsel. According to CarGurus, Zamora will oversee the company's legal team as it grows and expands its offerings for car buyers and sellers, which include its newly released "Instant Max Cash Offer," which...

