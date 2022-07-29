Law Firm Accused Of Botching NJ Property Value Dispute

By Kevin Penton (July 29, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A boutique law firm with offices in New Jersey and New York has been slapped with a lawsuit that contends it botched an underlying case involving the development prospects of a parcel of land and its appraised value. Helen Davis Chaitman and her namesake firm, Chaitman LLP, overbilled George and Yvonne Callas and secured deficient expert reports as the siblings battled with their uncle over whether a New Jersey property should be redeveloped for residential use or remain industrial, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in New Jersey Superior Court in Bergen County. "Plaintiffs now face the fact that in their...

