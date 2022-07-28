Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Blue Bell CEO Must Face Trial Over Listeria Outbreak

By Katie Buehler (July 28, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The former CEO and president of Blue Bell Creameries can't narrow the criminal charges against him before he faces trial next week in a case that accuses him of attempting to cover up a deadly 2015 listeria outbreak linked to the Texas ice cream maker's products. 

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman on Wednesday rejected a bid by former Blue Bell executive Paul Kruse to dismiss parts of his indictment, which includes one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud. Kruse had argued that some charges were based on the false theory that he had a...

