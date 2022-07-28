Judge Orders Claim Estimation For J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (July 28, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge ordered an abbreviated estimation process Thursday to establish the aggregate value of the thousands of talc injury claims in the Chapter 11 case of a bankrupt Johnson & Johnson unit. During a virtual bench ruling, Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said he would appoint a special expert to run the estimation process with hopes of finalizing the efforts by next winter to give all parties a firmer idea of the number and value of claims against LTL Management LLC. "I am ruling today that the administration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS