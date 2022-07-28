Paramount Agrees To Settle 'Mission: Impossible' COVID Suit

By Riley Murdock (July 28, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Paramount Pictures Corp. has reached a tentative agreement with a Chubb unit to settle the movie giant's claims over COVID-19-related delays on the set of the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film, the parties announced in a notice filed Wednesday. Paramount Pictures and Federal Insurance announced a settlement in their lawsuit over pandemic coverage for the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film series. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) Paramount and Federal Insurance Co. reached a framework for a potential settlement earlier this week and agreed in principle to a deal Wednesday, according to the notice. The parties are finalizing a formal written agreement and expect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS