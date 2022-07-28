Tesla Switches To Ashby & Geddes In 2 Musk Cases In Del.

By Rose Krebs (July 28, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Tesla will now be represented by Ashby & Geddes PA instead of Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP in two Delaware suits: one over the company's purchase of SolarCity and the other over CEO Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar compensation package. In separate orders entered on Wednesday in the Delaware Supreme Court and the Chancery Court, Catherine A. Gaul and Randall J. Teti of Ashby & Geddes were substituted as counsel for nominal defendant Tesla Inc., taking over from Kevin R. Shannon, Berton W. Ashman Jr. and Nicholas D. Mozal of Potter Anderson. Ashby & Geddes will now represent Tesla in derivative litigation filed...

