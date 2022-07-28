Guinea's Assets May Soon Be Out of Reach, Security Co. Says

By Caroline Simson (July 28, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Belgian military equipment and security company is pressing a D.C. federal judge to find the Republic of Guinea in default after it spent months ignoring the contractor's lawsuit to enforce arbitral awards worth some $70 million, saying time may be running out. AD Trade Belgium SPRL told the court on Thursday that it appears Guinea may be trying to ditch its U.S. assets in an attempt to frustrate its enforcement efforts. Given that the country has ignored the present litigation and failed to pay what it owes under the years-old awards, if it has to wait any longer it might...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS