Juul Says Okla. Tribe Must Trim E-Cigs Suit Again

By Caleb Symons (August 1, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Juul Labs Inc. has reiterated its effort to trim an Oklahoma tribe's bellwether suit against it by attacking a consumer protection claim as unlawful, after the united Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes dropped a public nuisance claim against the e-cigarette manufacturer in July. Largely repeating arguments on Thursday that it made in June, Juul told a California federal court that because the tribe "neither uses nor consumes Juul products," it cannot seek relief under the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act. Juul said that statute confers a private right of action only to people who have actually used a commodity or service — a requirement the e-cig...

