Calif. Judge Rips Apple's Bid To Edit WDTX Order

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 28, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday rejected a request from Apple Inc. to vacate findings that a Texas federal judge made about the credibility of the company's corporate witness when he granted its bid to move the patent case to the Golden State, calling the motion "unprecedented." Apple's motion relates back to a May order from U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas allowing the Silicon Valley tech giant to transfer a patent-holding company's wireless charging technology suit against it from Texas to California, saying that Apple had met its burden to show that California is the more...

