Comcast Tells 3rd Circ. Technicians Must Arbitrate OT Claims

By Eric Heisig (July 28, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Comcast Corp. and a cable installation company on Thursday told the Third Circuit that a lawsuit filed by technicians who said they were wrongly denied overtime pay must go to arbitration and not proceed to discovery as a lower court had ordered. The communications giant, which joined with the Delaware-based Prince Telecom LLC in a reply brief, said a Middle District of Pennsylvania judge mistakenly ordered lawyers on both sides to exchange information about whether the techs, who worked for Prince Telecom, entered into a valid agreement to arbitrate disputes. While the techs' original lawsuit did not mention an arbitration agreement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS