Calif. Judge Tosses CAA's Bid For Pandemic Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (July 28, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed Creative Artists Agency's COVID-19 coverage suit against Affiliated FM Insurance Co., finding Thursday that the famed Hollywood talent agency did not plausibly allege that the coronavirus caused physical loss or damage to its properties. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. said the allegations of physical loss or damage from CAA were "conclusory and speculative." "Indeed, other than conclusory and speculative allegations, the complaint lacks the required specificity and does not allege any physical loss or damage that would trigger coverage," Judge Birotte wrote in his 16-page decision granting Affiliated FM's motion for judgment on the pleadings....

