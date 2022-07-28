Activision Judge Cites Higher State Standard To Trim Bias Suit

By Craig Clough (July 28, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- An Activision Blizzard attorney urged a California judge Thursday to rethink a tentative opinion declining to trim the state civil rights watchdog's sex bias lawsuit, but the judge pushed back, noting that the state court threshold for granting summary judgment is higher than the federal standard she cited. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Timothy Patrick Dillon had already issued a tentative oral opinion Wednesday outlining his intention to deny the video game giant's motion for summary adjudication, but set aside time Thursday to hear the parties' arguments on the issue. Activision Blizzard attorney Elena R. Baca of Paul Hastings LLP spoke...

