2 NJ Firefighters Admit Roles In $50M Drug Fraud Scheme

By Gina Kim (July 28, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Two firefighters each face up to 10 years in prison after admitting to defrauding New Jersey health benefit programs and other insurers by filing false claims for unnecessary prescription medications and pocketing nearly $500,000 as part of a larger $50 million conspiracy, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. John Sher, 40, of Margate, New Jersey, and Christopher Broccoli, 50, of West Deptford, New Jersey, on Thursday entered their guilty pleas before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to a count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud relating to a sprawling criminal scheme involving public employees in the state between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS