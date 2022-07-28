House Panel Advances Bill To Curtail Family Separations

By James Arkin (July 28, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee advanced legislation late Wednesday that would give immigration officials discretion to approve residency or halt deportation for spouses or children of U.S. citizens on a case-by-case basis in an effort to limit family separation through immigration enforcement. The American Families United Act, H.R. 2920, passed the Judiciary Committee by a 23-16 vote. The bill was co-introduced by Reps. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas and David Valadao, R-Calif., and is intended to allow for more discretion on cases where undocumented immigrants are spouses or children of U.S. citizens, which the proponents said would prevent hardship Americans face from family separations....

