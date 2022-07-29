Fingerprinting Deal Reached In Child Refugee Detention Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (July 29, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The federal government has agreed to deadlines for taking and processing the fingerprints of parents and sponsors of immigrant children held in government custody in a deal stemming from their lawsuit over a Trump-era fingerprint policy the families said delayed them from reuniting with their children. The Office of Refugee Resettlement, which provides assistance to refugees in the U.S., agreed to schedule fingerprinting appointments with the immigrant children's parents and sponsors within seven business days of receiving the required documents, according to the settlement order filed Thursday. The deal also requires the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the ORR,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS