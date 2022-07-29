ADP Asks Court To Toss ERISA Class Action

By Abby Wargo (July 29, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- ADP urged a New Jersey federal judge to toss a proposed class action brought by retirees and a co-sponsor of its 401(k) alleging the human resources company charged the retirement plan excessive fees, saying the plan manager doesn't have grounds to sue and the retirees didn't prove any wrongdoing. ADP filed a reply brief Thursday in response to McCaffree Financial Corp. and Mark McCaffree's opposition to the dismissal motion, telling the court their amended Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims still weren't solid enough to take to court. "Plaintiffs' amended complaint makes no attempt to cure the substantive defects found in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS