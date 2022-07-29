1st Circ. Revives Seaman's Suit For Medical Bills

By Elliot Weld (July 29, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit ruled Thursday that a seaman can recover medical expenses from his employers after he became extremely ill while working on their scalloping vessel in 2014, overturning a ruling in favor of the defendants. Writing for the appellate panel, U.S. Circuit Judge David J. Barron said the circuit was vacating a bench trial judgment against plaintiff Magnus Aadland's claim that his employer breached their "duty of cure" and his claim to compensatory damages for emotional distress. The circuit further reversed U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper's ruling that Aadland had reached the "point of maximum medical recovery." Aadland was...

