No New Trial For Genie In $1.7M Boom Lift Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (July 29, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge won't let Genie Industries Inc. undo a $1.7 million verdict in a suit by a man who alleged he was injured by a defective lift boom made by the company, saying the evidence at trial was sufficient to support the jury's findings. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon shot down arguments by Genie in its bid for a judgment as a matter of law or new trial in Mark Bowden's suit, upholding the jury's decision to award $3.3 million, which was then later reduced to $1.7 million. According to the amended complaint,...

