Shareholder Latest To Object To $180M FirstEnergy Deal

By Jessica Corso (July 29, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A second shareholder has come out against a $180 million plan to end several derivative lawsuits over a FirstEnergy Corp. bribery scandal, arguing that the proposed settlement lets company officials off the hook in favor of a large payout for plaintiffs' attorneys. John Donovan, who owns 38 shares of FirstEnergy stock, urged an Ohio federal judge Thursday to reject the settlement as unreasonable, accusing the law firms leading the lawsuits of failing to act in the best interest of the company or its shareholders. "[B]efore taking a single deposition, plaintiffs have proposed a settlement that handsomely rewards plaintiffs' counsel, while failing...

