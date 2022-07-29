Bus Co. Can't Block NJ Transit Contract Awarded To Rival

By Mike Curley (July 29, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Friday denied a bid by Academy Express LLC to block New Jersey Transit from awarding a contract to another busing company, saying NJT's board was within its discretion to deny Academy the contract on the heels of a $20.5 million settlement to resolve claims that it had defrauded NJT. In the opinion, the three-judge panel found that Academy Express didn't show it was likely to succeed in an effort to have NJT reconsider awarding the contract to Orange, Newark, Elizabeth Bus Inc., or ONE Bus, and that NJT's board has broad discretion to accept and...

