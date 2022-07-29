Napa Vineyard Says Fire Coverage Case Doesn't Belong In NY

By Elizabeth Daley (July 29, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Napa Valley vineyard decimated by California's 2020 Glass Fire says it should not be forced into New York federal court by an excess insurer, claiming the insurance company never mentioned a forum selection clause in its policy before the blaze. In papers filed Thursday, lawyers for Spring Mountain Vineyard Inc. asked a New York judge to dismiss the case or wait for a California state court to rule on whether excess insurer Mt. Hawley's New York-specific forum selection clause is binding. The vineyard claimed in court papers that it only learned about this clause after the fire at issue tore...

