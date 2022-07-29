Bad Blood Continues Between Kazakhstan, Oil Investor

By Caroline Simson (July 29, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Moldovan oil and gas investor who won $506 million in arbitration after Kazakhstan seized his assets has initiated a new $6.84 billion claim in his home country, alleging that the expropriation was the result of blackmail and slander by the ex-leaders of the two former Soviet states. Anatolie Stati disclosed the claim in litigation filed Thursday in New York federal court, where he's seeking permission to subpoena The Clearing House Payments Company LLC — which owns and operates core payments system infrastructure in the U.S. — for information regarding alleged bribes that he claims ultimately led to the seizure of...

