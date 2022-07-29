CBS, Local Station Gets Early Win In Reporter's Ageism Suit

By Gina Kim (July 29, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge put an early end on Friday to an ageism suit against ViacomCBS Inc. and affiliates KDKA-TV and WPCW-TV by a reporter whose contract expired while on leave for injuries he suffered performing an on-air stunt, finding KDKA provided legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for not renewing his contract. In a 35-page order granting summary judgment in favor of CBS and the two affiliate stations, U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy said 73-year-old David Crawley failed to show that the reasons KDKA provided for declining to renew his contract after he took his leave of absence was a pretext for...

