Popeyes Chicken Tenders Not From Tenderloin, Suit Says

By Craig Clough (July 29, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Popeyes was hit with a proposed false ad class action Friday in New York federal court claiming the fast food chain falsely advertises its chicken tenders as being made from chicken tenderloin when they are actually made from chicken breast. According to plaintiff Natasha Sanders, the word "tender" refers specifically to the tenderloin, which is a strip of meat attached to the underside of a chicken breast that is more expensive and juicer to the taste. Popeyes was hit with a proposed false ad class action accusing it of claiming that its chicken tenders are made from chicken tenderloin when they're...

