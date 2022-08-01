Whiteford Taylor Must Face $18M Legal Malpractice Claim

By Adrian Cruz (August 1, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Delaware firm Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP must face legal malpractice claims stemming from a delayed Marriott hotel project after a Maryland federal judge affirmed a bankruptcy court's decision that they aren't time-barred. Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said Friday that the bankruptcy court's ruling last September is valid because Sens construction company and related parties were able to provide significant evidence to show that the three-year statute of limitations for their malpractice claim, which was filed in 2020, started in 2018. The dispute traces back to April 2016 after the developer of a Marriott Residence Inn in Ocean City, Maryland, accused the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS