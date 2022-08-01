Coast Guard's Sunken Ship Insurance Suit Moves To Ky.

By Riley Murdock (August 1, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted three insurers' request to relocate their bid for insurance reimbursement from the U.S. Coast Guard to Kentucky, finding the new venue's proximity to where an insured ship sunk and where key witnesses live weighed in favor of the move. The stretch of the Ohio River where a Pine Bluff Materials Co. vessel hit an underwater navigational landmark in March 2020 is within the Western District of Kentucky's Paducah Division, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland wrote in an order filed Friday. The insurers claimed the Coast Guard was negligent in failing to remove the structure known as...

