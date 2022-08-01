Wyndham Sues Philly Hotel For Sex Trafficking Claims

By Ryan Harroff (August 1, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Wyndham Hotels took a Philadelphia-based Days Inn licensee to New Jersey federal court seeking $2 million in expenses for a series of underlying suits alleging sex trafficking at the licensee's hotels, brought by purported victims. In their Friday complaint, Wyndham Hotel Group LLC and its subsidiaries Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Days Inns Worldwide Inc. accused 4200 Rose Hospitality LLC and its owners of violating their licensing agreement with Days Inn by not reimbursing it for the costs of the sex trafficking suits brought by nine separate victims. Those suits, which date back to 2019, accuse Rose Hospitality of disregarding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS