Amazon Didn't Accommodate Breast Pumping, Worker Says

By Gina Kim (July 29, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- An Amazon employee who is a nursing mother filed a putative class action in California federal court Friday against the online retail giant, accusing it of providing inadequate time and facilities to pump breast milk for her months-old infant. Fernanda Torres of Riverside County, California, who works at Amazon's Beaumont facility as a fulfillment center associate, alleged that she and other lactating employees were provided only a 6-foot-by-6-foot space in the four-story, 640,000-square-foot site to pump breast milk and were not given reasonable break time to do so during the workday. Torres said she told Amazon's human resources department several times...

