Justices Won't Reconsider Viking Arbitration Decision

By Max Kutner and Irene Spezzamonte (August 22, 2022, 9:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to reconsider aspects of a recent ruling that claims brought under a California law enabling workers to sue on behalf of themselves, the state and other workers for labor law violations could go to arbitration. The justices denied a rehearing petition by former Viking River Cruises sales representative Angie Moriana, who had sued the company over wage and hour claims. Moriana sought a redo of the June 15 ruling regarding California's Private Attorneys General Act that has already shaken up cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, Ninth Circuit and California courts. The U.S. Supreme Court denied a...

