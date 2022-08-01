Diversity Recruitment Scam Earns Calif. Woman Prison Stint

By Elliot Weld (August 1, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A former human resources manager who defrauded her company out of millions of dollars by sending it fake invoices for what she said were diversity recruitment services was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison Friday. Judith Fernandez-Adelugba, 45, of Stevenson Ranch, California, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud in August 2021. From March 2015 to February 2018, she was a human resources manager at a race car design company called American Honda Motor Co. Inc. Part of her duties included managing programs to hire a more diverse staff. Fernandez-Adelugba recruited her father, George Fernandez, and Alex Lawrence Wilkison,...

