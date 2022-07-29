Alex Jones' Co. Files For Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Suit

By Dave Simpson (July 29, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Alex Jones' company, which operates his media outlet InfoWars, filed for bankruptcy in Texas federal court on Friday while Jones' trial in the first of three Sandy Hook defamation suits continued in Texas state court. Free Speech Systems LLC reported $79.1 million in liabilities and $64.8 million in equity, according to the declaration of Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed in Texas federal bankruptcy court Friday. Three other Jones-affiliated companies, InfoW LLC, IW Health LLC and Prison Planet TV LLC, filed for bankruptcy in Texas earlier this year. But in June, they agreed to drop those bankruptcy cases after defamation claims over Jones'...

