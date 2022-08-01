Visa Can't Yet Ditch Claims It Helped Monetize Child Porn

By Hailey Konnath (August 1, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Visa must continue battling allegations the company knew about and profited from child pornography on Pornhub and other websites it worked with, a California federal judge ruled Friday, holding that a young woman has plausibly tied Visa to an alleged criminal child porn conspiracy. In a landmark decision, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney largely denied Visa's motion to dismiss the suit, which claims that Visa knew Pornhub parent company MindGeek's websites "were teeming with monetized child porn" yet still provided the company its payment network. Plaintiff Serena Fleites claims a sexually explicit video of her when she was just 13...

