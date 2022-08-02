Feds Say Wanted Chinese Businessman Lied On Visa Forms

By Carolina Bolado (August 2, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors opened their visa fraud trial against a fugitive Chinese businessman-turned Hollywood movie investor on Tuesday, saying he lied to the U.S. government when he hid a Marshall Islands passport under another name. In opening arguments before a federal jury in Miami, prosecutor Nardia Haye said businessman Jianxiang Shi lied on two visa applications in 2013 and 2014 when he said he had no other nationalities other than his Chinese and St. Kitts citizenships. He never disclosed that he also goes by the name Long Niu and is a naturalized citizen of the Marshall Islands, Haye said. "The issue you're...

