Crypto, Corruption, Compliance: White Collar Trends To Watch

By Stewart Bishop (August 1, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Attorneys eyeing the white collar tea leaves in the second half of 2022 are facing a nuanced landscape, as the U.S. Department of Justice's pursuit of a golden age of corporate crime prosecutions is put to the test. From an increased focus on crypto to new requirements in corporate resolutions to the U.S. Supreme Court's consideration of new limitations on some fraud prosecutions, the enforcement space is active and changing. Here, Law360 takes a look at some trends and developments to watch. Are We Finally Seeing an Enforcement Uptick? DOJ officials have been making waves over the past several months with...

