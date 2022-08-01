Wachtell, King & Spalding Guide $4B Global Payments Deal

By Elaine Briseño (August 1, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Payment technology and software company Global Payments Inc., led by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, will acquire EVO Payments Inc., steered by King & Spalding LLP, in an all-cash transaction worth $4 billion, the companies said Monday. Global Payments will pay $34 a share and the transaction will create a single entity with a net revenue of $9.8 billion, according to the statement. The transaction will add accounts receivable software to the buyer's offerings and increase its customer base by expanding into such places as Poland, Germany and Chile. Global Payments said it will also be able to improve its presence...

