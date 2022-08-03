YouTube Hit With TM Suit Over Video 'Shorts'

By Alex Baldwin (August 3, 2022, 5:24 PM BST) -- A U.K.-based film distributor has told a London court that YouTube's short-form video platform mimics the branding of its own ShortsTV service, ramping up an existing trademark dispute. Shorts International argues in a High Court claim filed on June 23 and now made public that the logos used for YouTube Shorts, which the major streaming service launched last year, infringe five trademarks it has for its digital and TV network service for short films. "This is really saddening," ShortsTV founder and Chief Cxecutive Carter Pilcher told Law360. "We have been left no choice but to pursue this litigation as a last resort....

