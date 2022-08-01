Deutsche Bank Strikes $5M Deal To End Libor Suit

By Jessica Corso (August 1, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to end a seven-year lawsuit over the alleged manipulation of the British pound sterling Libor with a proposed $5 million class settlement in New York federal court. The parties that filed the suit asked U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick on Friday to preliminarily approve the settlement, saying it was a fair result for those investors who were harmed due to the manipulation of the sterling London Interbank Offered Rate over a six-year period starting in 2005. "Representative plaintiffs' claims have substantial merit, but plaintiffs' counsel acknowledge the expense and uncertainty of continued litigation against Deutsche Bank,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS