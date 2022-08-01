Full 3rd Circ. Won't Review Rutgers Sexual Assault Case

By Eric Heisig (August 1, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The full Third Circuit on Monday declined to review a panel decision that handed a win to Rutgers University over a woman's claims it did not properly handle sexual assault allegations made against two football players and that an athletic department "fixer" worked to secure overly lenient punishments. The order noted that no judge who concurred in June's ruling wished to revisit the case, letting stand a ruling in which the three-judge panel said summary judgment in Rutgers' favor was appropriate and that the female plaintiff did not show the university's response to the sexual assault accusations against Marques Ford and John Bowers was "deliberately indifferent." The woman's attorney...

