Booz Allen, EverWatch Say Injunction Would End Merger Case

By Daniel Wilson (August 1, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Booz Allen Hamilton and EverWatch have hit back at the U.S. Department of Justice's bid for an injunction against the companies' $440 million proposed merger, saying the DOJ has proposed an unprecedented "overreach" that would effectively end the case. The DOJ's emergency injunction motion is built around the mistaken idea that the moment Booz Allen and EverWatch Corp. signed their acquisition agreement — allegedly based on a scheme to eliminate competition for the National Security Agency's pending Optimal Decision, or OD, procurement — they violated Section 1 of the Sherman Act because of reduced "incentives" to compete for that deal, the...

